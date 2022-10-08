Have been sent by god to finish off descendents of Kansa, says Kejriwal

Clashes broke out in Vadodara on Saturday between workers of the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party over posters of Arvind Kejriwal wearing a skull cap typically worn by Muslims, ahead of AAP national convener Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bharwant Singh Mann’s visit to the state.

AAP workers were trying to remove the posters in Vadodara when they clashed with BJP supporters. Numerous complaints were filed by both sides. Gujarat is scheduled to elect a new assembly later this year. The AAP has been campaigning vigorously in Gujarat against the ruling BJP.

Kejriwal and Mann, who are on a two-day visit to Gujarat, began their Tiranga Yatra nearly three hours late from Vadodara at around 4 pm. The contentious posters had slogans like ‘I renounce Hinduism which is harmful to humanity,’ ‘I have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Ram and Krishna and I will not worship them.’

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal cited Hindu mythological references to allege that the BJP insults gods. He raised slogans of Jai Sri Ram and Jai Sri Krishna, and called himself a steadfast devotee of Hanuman.

The posters came up a day after a video was shared on social media of AAP’s Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam attending an event in Delhi where some Hindus vowed to convert to Buddhism.

“Our enemies are all demons like Kansa. We have a duty to annihilate them. They should know I was born on Janmashtami (Lord Krishna’s birthday),” Kejriwal said on Saturday. Krishna killed his evil uncle Kansa, Kejriwal said in his address at the Tiranga Yatra launch in Vadodara.

“On this day, when I decided to come to Gujarat, the BJP people put up posters against me everywhere. Whatever they do against me, I have no problem with them, but they wrote abusive words for god on the poster and insulted god,” he said. “The people who put up this poster have become so blind in my hatred that they did not even spare god and insulted god by writing disrespectful words. I am a religious man and a devotee of Hanuman ji. I have infinite belief in Hanuman ji. All the demonic and evil forces have gathered against me.”

Punjab chief minister Mann started his address with the slogan Bharat Mata Ki Jai, and said, “Wherever we go in Gujarat, there is a storm-like atmosphere everywhere. This is the storm of Aam Aadmi Party’s broom.” The broom is the election symbol of the AAP.

“We have just come from Dahod, and last week we went to Khedbrahma, Surendranagar and Gandhidham. Everywhere people say that it has been 27 years, now they want to get rid of these people,” Mann said. “I would like to tell everyone that we will not get rid of them, you have to get rid of these people yourself. We have no power and these people are not afraid of us. These people are afraid of the unity of thousands of people standing in this rain. These people have come to know that they are done. This time the lotus flower will not grow in Gujarat because the broom of the Aam Aadmi Party will clean the mud and will not allow the lotus to grow.”

The AAP has given permanent jobs to about 20,000 youth in Punjab, Mann said. “The dreams of the youth of Gujarat have been broken many times, but Kejriwal will make the dreams of the youth of Gujarat come true,” he said.

The AAP was an anti-Hindu party even earlier, said Gujarat BJP general secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela. “They have a role in Bharat Todo,” Vaghela said. “The people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to Kejriwal in the state assembly elections.”

“The Aam Aadmi Party’s ideology is against Hindus. In the coming days, AAP will be wiped out,” said former Gujarat chief minister and BJP leader Vijay Rupani.