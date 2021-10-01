Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Have got certain leads’: CBI to Jharkhand high court in Dhanbad judge death case
india news

‘Have got certain leads’: CBI to Jharkhand high court in Dhanbad judge death case

On September 23, the CBI informed the Jharkhand high court that Dhanbad additional sessions judge Uttam Anand , who was run over by an autorickshaw while he was out for a morning walk in Dhanbad, was “apparently hit intentionally”.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:08 AM IST
HT Image

RANCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Jharkhand high court on Thursday that they have received ‘certain leads’ in connection with the death of Dhanbad additional sessions judge Uttam Anand on July 28.

On September 23, the CBI informed the Jharkhand high court that Anand, who was run over by an autorickshaw while he was out for a morning walk in Dhanbad, was “apparently hit intentionally”. The two occupants of the three-wheeler, Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma, were later arrested and the vehicle seized after CCTV footage from the location showed that the three-wheeler swerved abruptly to hit the judge from behind.

On Thursday, appearing before a division bench of chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, the CBI told the court that they are interrogating the accused afresh, based on the “certain leads” discovered recently.

Both the Supreme Court and the Jharkhand high court took suo motu cognisance of Anand’s death and sought a thorough probe. A special investigation team was formed on July 28 headed by an additional director general-rank police officer, but the case was handed over to the CBI on July 31 at the state government’s insistence. The top court on August 9 ordered the CBI to file a status report in the Jharkhand high court about the progress of the investigation on a weekly basis.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Why discriminate against OCIs when there’s CAA, observes SC

Amarinder quits Congress, fresh U-turn by Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi; Congress to set up panel to resolve crisis

Collegium recommends 16 names for high courts
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP