‘Have respect for PM’s decisions but…': Kichcha Sudeep on campaigning for BJP in Karnataka polls | Watch

Though Kichcha Sudeep respects certain decisions taken by prime minister Narendra Modi, that had nothing to do with his decision to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election, the Kannada superstar said on Wednesday, as he addressed a press conference with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to announce his decision to campaign for the ruling party.

Karnataka chief minister BS Bommai and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep.

Sudeep made the statement in response to a question by a reporter, who wanted to know if the 49-year-old was ‘supporting the ideology of the BJP.’

“Sir, as a citizen, there are a lot of ideologies I do agree upon…it is my perspective, and I personally feel there is a lot of good that has happened also…which is again a perspective as a citizen, and it's got nothing to do with my connection with him (looks at CM Bommai),” the actor remarked.

The 'Vikrant Rona' star continued: “I have also been in India, I've been a citizen, and I'm paying my taxes. So when I see certain developments happening, and certain good things happening there, I will have my opinion. Yes of course, I agree upon our leadership, Mr Modi, I totally respect certain decisions that he has taken, as an Indian I totally respect that.”

But this respect, he asserted, had ‘nothing to do’ with ‘me sitting here today.’

Decision surprises many

Sudeep's decision to be associated with the BJP surprised many, including fellow actor and Modi critic Prakash Raj. Ahead of the press conference, when there were speculations over whether the former will join the saffron party or campaign for it, the latter said in a tweet: “I strongly believe this is a Fake news spread by the desperate, loosing BJP in Karnataka. @KicchaSudeep is far more sensible Citizen to fall prey.”

Karnataka assembly election 2023

The only state in south India where the saffron party has been in power will vote in a single-phase on May 10. The counting of votes for all 224 seats will be held on May 13.

