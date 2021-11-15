Have tea with Dalits, make them understand…: UP BJP chief to party workers

Swatantra Dev Singh, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit, has called on party workers, mostly belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) and upper castes, to spend time with Dalits and convince them that votes were cast on the basis of nationalism and not money, region or caste.

Singh, who addressed two gatherings of the party -- OBC Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan (Society Representatives of OBCs) and the Vaishya Vyapari Sammelan (Vaishya Traders Society) -- on Sunday, said workers should have tea at houses of 100 Dalits in their locality and convince them to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

“Have tea with 100 Dalits and make them understand that votes are cast on the basis of nationalism, and not on the basis of caste, money or region,..." the state unit chief said.

An Indian Express report said Singh further explained how workers should perceive the party and the workers’ acceptance among the members of the Dalit community. He said that if someone was offered tea at a Dalit household, it meant their stature was “okay”. If cashew was offered along with tea, it would mean the acceptance has grown.

“And, if he offers lunch along with tea, then it is confirmed that the family has got associated with the BJP. If you visit a home for 10 days and you are not offered tea and driven away, then keep trying to get tea offered there. You have to visit a thousand times. Your visits will make the party stronger and you will also become a tall leader,” Singh was quoted as saying in the article.

“I am appealing to you. You go among your communities, but also have tea at least once in over a thousand houses of Dalits, the exploited and the deprived families,” he further said.