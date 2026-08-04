Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has given relief to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association by dismissing a petition filed by The Cricket Association of Uttar Pradesh demanding transfer of all the assets, accounts and resources of the dissolved UPCA society.

HC dismisses petition of Cricket Association of UP seeking transfer all assets

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After going through the record, the court found that 3/5th members of "The UPCA" society in its general meeting held on September 3, 2005 had unanimously resolved that all the assets, liabilities and functions of the society were closed and transferred in UPCA incorporated under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956.

Dismissing the petition as baseless, the division bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Siddhartha Nandan observed, "CAUP presenting itself as the official or recognised cricket body of Uttar Pradesh is misleading and fraudulent. The use of such a similar name is an attempt to create widespread confusion among the general public, players, district cricket associations, and other stakeholders."

The bench said the only entity affiliated with and authorised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in Uttar Pradesh is the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association .

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{{^usCountry}} The bench clarified that the erstwhile society, "The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association," was lawfully dissolved in accordance with statutory rules in 2005. Handing over the assets, liabilities, functions, and accounts of the old society to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association was completely legal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench clarified that the erstwhile society, "The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association," was lawfully dissolved in accordance with statutory rules in 2005. Handing over the assets, liabilities, functions, and accounts of the old society to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association was completely legal. {{/usCountry}}

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The court said that state government permission was not required for this process as the state failed to demonstrate any financial contribution or underlying interest in the erstwhile society.

The court said that the demand to restrain UPCA from conducting cricket-related activities in Uttar Pradesh was deemed "completely baseless" by the court and the demand for an investigation against UPCA by the CBI or any other central agency is dismissed.

The court rejected the demand to constitute a high-level committee to probe UPCA's affiliation with the BCCI and financial aid provided to it.

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The Court formally recorded that UPCA has been a full voting member of the BCCI for the last two decades.

UPCA clarifies that the petitioner, "The Cricket Association of Uttar Pradesh" , possesses no affiliation with the BCCI to conduct official cricket activities in Uttar Pradesh. Despite this, CAUP has repeatedly attempted to present itself as a recognised cricket body by imitating UPCA's name.

The Hon'ble High Court in its judgment on Monday affirmed that an arrangement established and functioning for nearly 21 years cannot be unsettled after such a long duration, noting that the matter required a complete quietus.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.