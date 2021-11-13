Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HC order on Wankhede defamation suit reserved
india news

HC order on Wankhede defamation suit reserved

Wankhede was leading the probe into drugs allegedly found on a cruise on October 3, a case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan spent 26 days in custody.
Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede filed a defamation suit seeking damages of 1.25 crore from Malik last week.(HT File)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:53 AM IST
ByKAY Dodhiya , Hindustan Times, Mumbai

The Bombay high court on Friday reserved its order on a defamation plea against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for his comments on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, observing that verification of information was important.

Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede filed a defamation suit seeking damages of 1.25 crore from Malik last week. He claimed that Malik’s statements alleging his son forged his caste certificate and other personal documents “caused harm to him and his family”.

Wankhede was leading the probe into drugs allegedly found on a cruise on October 3, a case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan spent 26 days in custody.

“Verification (of documents) is of some importance. The verification of an MLA has to be of a different level,” the single-judge bench of justice Madhav Jamdar observed before reserving his order.

Wankhede is currently facing a NCB vigilance probe on extortion charges. Wankhede’s lawyer Arshad Shaikh told the HC that the documents posted by Malik were not public documents. However, Malik’s advocate Atul Damle said most documents referred to by Malik were either from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation records or from the social media accounts of members of the Wankhede family, and reasonable verification was done before posting them.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nawab malik
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala to be pounded by more rain today, orange alert issued for 6 districts

Amit Shah in UP's Azamgarh today, to lay foundation of state university

Stickers to identify completely vaccinated houses: Mandaviya

After Punjab, Bengal eyes move against BSF order
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP