india news

HC orders probe into allegations of threat to family of Hathras victim

Lucknow The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ordered a probe into allegations of threats issued to family members of the Hathras gang rape and murder victim, during the trial of the case, in Hathras district court, on March 5
By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:12 AM IST

Lucknow The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ordered a probe into allegations of threats issued to family members of the Hathras gang rape and murder victim, during the trial of the case, in Hathras district court, on March 5.

A division bench of justice Rajan Roy and justice Jaspreet Singh on Friday ordered the probe after family members of the deceased submitted before the high court an affidavit detailing the incident that took place on March 5 in the court of presiding officer, special court, SC/ST.

In the affidavit, it was alleged that the counsel and family members of the victim were issued threats during trial of the case by advocates when two prosecution witnesses were to record their statements before the court on March 5.

“We direct the district judge, Hathras, to inquire as to whether any such incident as has been alleged in the affidavit dated March 18, 2021, occurred or not, on March 5, 2021 and send his report in this regard to this court in a sealed cover,” said the court.

“He (district judge) shall also send a report of the learned presiding officer, special court, SC/ST, who is trying Sessions Trial No. 583 of 2020, as to the incidents which may have taken place in his presence in the courtroom or outside,” added the court.

“The district judge shall before preparing such a report go through CCTV cameras, if any, installed on the court premises. The report shall be made available to the senior registrar of this court at Lucknow within 15 days, who in turn, shall place it on record of these proceedings,” ordered the court.

The court also ordered inspector general, CRPF, central sector, Lucknow, to collect information regarding the incident and submit the report in a sealed envelope to the senior registrar of the court within 15 days.

The court also ordered the IG to submit along with his report a report of the officer concerned of the CRPF who may have been present on the spot.

On the Supreme Court’s order, the CRPF is providing security to the kin of the deceased.

On September 14, last year, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was raped by four persons in Hathras district when she had gone to the fields to collect fodder. She was partially paralysed in the attack. As her condition deteriorated, she was moved to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 28 and died in the early hours of September 29.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court took suo-motu cognizance of the incident on October 1, 2020.

The court fixed April 7 as the next date of hearing of the case.

