Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HC refuses to stay CCI notice to Facebook, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter
india news

HC refuses to stay CCI notice to Facebook, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter

The high court had earlier issued notices on the appeals and asked the Centre to respond to it.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The case relates to the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp against a single judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe CCI ordered into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy.

The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the Competition Commission of India (CCI) notice asking Facebook and WhatsApp to furnish certain information in relation to a probe ordered by it into the instant messaging app’s new privacy policy.

A vacation bench of Justices Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Jasmeet Singh said an application seeking stay of further steps in the investigation already stands filed in which notice was issued to the Director General of CCI in which no interim relief was given by the division bench on May 6 and is listed for consideration on July 9.

“We also find that there is substantial overlap, in fact near identity, as between the prayers made in… (earlier application) and those made in the present application. For the foregoing reason, we do not consider it appropriate to stay the operation of impugned notice dated June 8, at this stage,” the bench said in its order passed on June 21 and made available on Wednesday.

The case relates to the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp against a single judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe CCI ordered into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy.

The high court had earlier issued notices on the appeals and asked the Centre to respond to it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook whatsapp
TRENDING NEWS

Dose-tana to Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam: This Twitter trend has people in splits

Mark Hamill recalls Billy Dee Williams’ prank while meeting Princess Margaret

Scarlett Johansson plays ‘One-second Marvel Quiz’ with Jimmy Fallon. Watch

Athlete runs to grandma to hug her after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP