HC refuses to stay resolution on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

The Dharwad bench of the Karnataka high court on Friday dismissed a Muslim body Anjuman-i-Islam’s plea seeking stay on permission granted by Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. The petition was heard on Friday by justice Sachin Shankar Magadum at the Dharwad bench of the high court. (Shutterstock)

The Municipal Corporation had passed a resolution on August 31, permitting the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at the venue, by installing a Ganesh idol. Anjuman-i-Islam had challenged the Corporation’s resolution allowing Hindu groups to organise the festival on Thursday. The petition was heard on Friday by justice Sachin Shankar Magadum at the Dharwad bench of the high court.

The Anjuman trust, which claims a 999-year lease over the 1-acre ground, stated in its petition that the Corporation’s resolution which has been forwarded to the state government for approval “is totally illegal, arbitrary and perverse.”

It claimed the permission granted was in violation of the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act and the Places of Worship Act.

The leader of the opposition in the HDMC, Suvarna Manikuntla had also approached the court against the resolution on the grounds that three resolutions were allegedly added to the additional list of resolutions without the knowledge of the opposition. One of these resolutions was about the permission for private organisations to celebrate the Ganesha festival at the Maidan.

Meanwhile, pro-Hindu organisations and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had staged protests in front of the corporation, seeking permission to install Ganesha’s idol at the Idgah Maidan ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, after Anjuman-i-Islam moved high court seeking stay on the permission.

On Thursday, BJP council members, leaders and workers led by Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad sat on a day and night dharna, alleging the authorities of delaying permission for holding festivities under pressure from the Congress government in the state.

“Following the order, it is clear that complete authority with regard to the Idgah Maidan is now with the city corporation and now, the Commissioner of the City Corporation must provide permission for the celebration of Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan,” Bellad said.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik distributed sweets to the people after the high court bench rejected the petition. “Anjuman-i-Islam going to court to stop Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations is not right. We need permission from the Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagara Palike to celebrate the festival for 11 days,” Muthalik said.

(With inputs from agencies)