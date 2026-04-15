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HC rejects gangster Abu Salem Abdul Qayoom Ansari’s plea for immediate release

The Bombay high court said Abu Salem Abdul Qayoom Ansari was yet to complete the actual prison term of 25 years and therefore his petition was premature

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 12:13 pm IST
By Karuna Nidhi
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The Bombay high court on Wednesday rejected gangster Abu Salem Abdul Qayoom Ansari’s plea seeking his immediate release from jail, claiming that he had completed his 25-year jail term on March 31, 2025, in the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings case.

Abu Salem Abdul Qayoom Ansari was extradited from Portugal.

A bench of justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata said Ansari was yet to complete the actual prison term of 25 years and therefore his petition was premature.

Ansari’s lawyer, Farhana Shah, said the Supreme Court in 2022 upheld her client’s plea that he cannot be sentenced to a term of over 25 years in view of the assurance given to Portugal, where he was extradited from. She added that the Supreme Court had ordered that he be released on completing the 25-year prison term.

Ansari filed the petition in February 2025, claiming he was entitled to remission of the time he spent as an undertrial prisoner from October 12, 2005, as the Supreme Court recognised. The plea added that he had earned regular and special remissions, like all other convicts, since his extradition to India in November 2005.

Apart from the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings case, Ansari was charged with delivering a consignment of arms and ammunition, including to the house of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, in January 1993. Nearly two months later, 12 explosions rocked prime locations across Mumbai, killing 257 people.

Ansari fled on a fake passport to Portugal, where he was detained in September 2002, and extradited to India three years later. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in September 2017. The Supreme Court in 2022 commuted the sentence to 25 years of imprisonment, as per assurance to Portugal.

 
abu salem life imprisonment supreme court
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