HC seeks CBI response to plea of Sengar’s brother for sentence suspension

The Delhi high court on Monday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s response to a petition of Jaideep Singh Sengar, brother of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, seeking suspension of his sentence for three months on medical grounds, in the case related to the death of the father of the 2017 Unnao rape victim. A bench of Justice Swaarna Kanta Sharma fixed February 11 as the next date of hearing.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma fixed February 11 as the next date of hearing while issuing the notice.

Jaideep Singh Sengar’s counsel Hemant Shah and SPM Tripathi submitted that their client is suffering from oral cancer that has relapsed, and that his interim bail, previously extended, would expire on February 11.

The high court granted him bail in July 2024. The bail was last extended until February 11 on November 24.

Jaideep Singh Sengar has appealed against a local court’s March 2020 order, convicting him, his brother, and policemen Ashok Singh Bhadauria and KP Singh for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, and the Arms Act. They were awarded 10-year sentences.

The convicts assaulted the victim’s father in 2018, when the former had gone with his co-workers in Unnao to attend a hearing in the rape case. The father was arrested for allegedly possessing illegal arms and succumbed to multiple injuries suffered in police custody.