HC seeks Karnataka govt’s reply on ‘permanent licences’ to mosque loudspeakers

The Karnataka high court on Friday sought the state government’s response on allegations that permanent licences were being issued by police for use of loudspeakers at mosques in violation of law.

A bench of chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and justice Ashok S Kinagi was hearing a petition alleging that permits were issued by police violating the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

On Friday, the bench asked the government to clarify the provisions under which such permanent licences were issued and apprise it regarding action being taken in compliance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

“You show under what provisions the licence for running loudspeakers can be granted and which authority is authorised. Second, what exercise you have done to ascertain that no illegal loudspeakers are there,” the bench said, reported Live Law.

As the petitioner had also sought a direction from the bench asking the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to file an affidavit stating that the loudspeakers were not being used in violation of the 2000 Rules, the bench asked the board to file an affidavit on the issue.

The bench also asked the petitioner to place submit relevant documents to substantiate claims regarding permanent licencing, before the bench during the next hearing next month.

The city police have granted permission to 121 applicants to use loudspeakers, while the rest of the applications are under process. Bengaluru Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy had told reporters that the city police received a total of 959 applications, out of which permission has been granted for 121 to use loudspeakers, as per the Supreme Court guidelines and prescribed limits.

The remaining applications are being processed by a committee comprising the jurisdictional ACPs and officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, he added.

Karnataka, on May 10, banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am amid a raging debate over loudspeakers. A notification issued by the government said a loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used, except after obtaining written permission from the designated authorities.

The government has asked all users of “sound-producing instruments” to obtain written permission from authorities within 15 days as part of a broad set of directions to regulate the use of loudspeakers in the state in the wake of the azaan versus Hanuman Chalisa row.

“A loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used at night (between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am) except in closed premises for communication within e.g., auditoria, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls,” the circular said.

“Those who do not obtain permission, should voluntarily remove loud speakers/public address system and sound-producing instruments or else the same shall be removed by the designated authority within 15 days from the deadline given,” the circular added.