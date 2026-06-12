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HC seeks NIA reply on Umesh Kolhe murder accused’s plea to drop charges

Umesh Kolhe, who owned a medical store in Amravati, was attacked and hacked to death on June 21, 2022, while returning home on his scooter

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 09:39 pm IST
By Karuna Nidhi, Mumbai
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The Bombay high court on Friday sought the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s response to an appeal filed by Irfan Khan, a key accused in the 2022 murder of Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe, challenging a trial court order refusing to drop charges against him.

A division bench of justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata issued notice to the federal agency and scheduled the matter for hearing after four weeks. (Shutterstock)

A division bench of justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata issued notice to the federal agency and scheduled the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Kolhe, who owned a medical store in Amravati, was attacked and hacked to death on June 21, 2022, while returning home on his scooter. His son and daughter-in-law were travelling separately nearby but could not save him. According to NIA, the murder was linked to social media posts supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about the Prophet at the time.

Khan, a real estate dealer, was arrested on July 2, 2022, and is accused of allegedly instigating and supporting the assailants who killed Kolhe.

In its March 10 ruling on his discharge application, the special NIA court rejected the plea and observed that the murder was carried out with the intention of spreading terror, particularly among Hindus, and therefore attracted provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in addition to charges under the Indian Penal Code.

 
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