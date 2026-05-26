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HC sets aside stay on eviction proceedings against Delhi Race Club

The order was passed in a petition filed by the Centre through standing counsel Ashish Dixit, challenging the single judge’s April 24 order

Published on: May 26, 2026 11:37 am IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order staying the eviction proceedings initiated by the estate officer against the 53.4 acres Delhi Race Club.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited. (Image sourced from JustDial)

“In view of the discussions made and reasons given above the appeal is allowed and the single judge order is set aside,” a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

The order was passed in a petition filed by the Centre through standing counsel Ashish Dixit, challenging the single judge’s April 24 order.

On April 24, the single judge had restrained the estate officer from proceeding further pursuant to the show-cause notice dated April 17, 2026, issued under Sections 4(1) and 4(2)(b)(ii) of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act. The notice had called upon the Delhi Race Club to explain why an eviction order should not be passed in respect of the public premises under its occupation.

The development comes on a day when another bench of the high court is scheduled to take up the petition challenging the Centre’s order, directing vacation of the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club by June 5.

 
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