HC sets aside stay on eviction proceedings against Delhi Race Club

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order staying the eviction proceedings initiated by the estate officer against the 53.4 acres Delhi Race Club. A detailed copy of the order is awaited. (Image sourced from JustDial)

“In view of the discussions made and reasons given above the appeal is allowed and the single judge order is set aside,” a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

The order was passed in a petition filed by the Centre through standing counsel Ashish Dixit, challenging the single judge’s April 24 order.

On April 24, the single judge had restrained the estate officer from proceeding further pursuant to the show-cause notice dated April 17, 2026, issued under Sections 4(1) and 4(2)(b)(ii) of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act. The notice had called upon the Delhi Race Club to explain why an eviction order should not be passed in respect of the public premises under its occupation.

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In its petition, the Centre contended that the impugned order failed to appreciate that the writ petition was directed solely against a show-cause notice, despite the statute providing a complete and efficacious mechanism, including adjudication before the estate officer and an appellate remedy under Section 9 of the Act.

The Centre further argued that the single judge overlooked the fact that the lease had expired and the respondent’s continued occupation of the land was unauthorised. It maintained that all contentions raised by the Delhi Race Club, including its claim of a subsisting lease or lawful possession, ought to be adjudicated by the estate officer in the first instance.

The development comes on a day when another bench of the high court is scheduled to take up the petition challenging the Centre’s order, directing vacation of the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club by June 5.