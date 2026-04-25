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HC strikes down EC curbs on using motorcycles in Bengal

The Calcutta High Court ruled that the Election Commission cannot impose a blanket ban on motorcycle commuting in West Bengal during elections.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Kolkata: The Calcutta high court ruled on Friday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) cannot impose a blanket restriction on commuting by motorcycles in West Bengal during the ongoing assembly elections, according to a copy of the order seen by HT.

HC strikes down EC curbs on using motorcycles in Bengal

The court said it failed to understand why the ECI imposed restrictions on riding motorcycles two days before the polls.

“In the name of free and fair poll, the authorities cannot pass a blanket restriction on motorcycle riding,” the single bench of Justice Krishna Rao said in its order after hearing a petition filed by Ritankar Das, a lawyer.

Das argued that the restriction would affect profession duties of advocates like him who use motorcycles as primary mode of transport.

“The election is to be conducted on 29th April, 2026 but the respondent authorities imposed the restriction on motor cycle riding two days before until the date of the election,” it added.

The court referred to the standard operating procedure (SOP) followed by the ECI and the Central armed paramilitary forces (CAPF) deployed in Bengal where the first of the two-phase elections was held on April 23 following the restrictions on motorcycles. The second and the last phase will be held in seven districts, including Kolkata, on April 29 before counting takes place on May 4.

“Polling day: Family pillion riding on motor cycle shall be allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for voting purpose and for other essential requirement like medical emergency/ family functions etc Exemption is given to the service providers such as Ola/ Uber/ Zomato/ Swiggy and similar other home delivery agencies and also to the office going ridders with proper identification,” the order said.

 
kolkata assembly elections election commission of india
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