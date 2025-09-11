New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday said it would pass an order on a plea filed by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan seeking to protect his personality and publicity rights, and restrain entities from commercially exploiting his name, image and voice without consent. HC to pass order on Abhishek’s publicity, personality rights plea

Taking on record the note submitted by Bachchan’s counsel against defendant entities, justice Tejas Karia said the court would direct the takedown of URLs (or uniform resource locators) infringing upon the actor’s personality rights.

“We’ll consider it. I will pass an order,” the judge said.

The development came a day after the court said it would pass an order on a similar plea filed by actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is married to Abhishek Bachchan, seeking to protect her personality rights and to restrain online platforms from illegally using her name, images and AI-generated vulgar content.

Abhishek Bachchan, represented by advocates Pravin Anand and Dhruv Anand, in his suit has alleged that various entities have been infringing his publicity and personality rights by using his name, voice and video for illegal commercial purposes, “clandestinely” and “surreptitiously”, without a clear disclosure of their names.

The suit added that the defendant entities were also using AI tools to create false, misleading images/videos of him along with other celebrities, including sexually explicit, vulgar and, distasteful content.

“Artificial Intelligence and Deepfake technology are being used by the defendants to misuse the person’s image, likeness, name, etc. for the purpose of gaining views and likes on their own YouTube channels, Instagram handles, and Facebook profiles,” the plea said.

Such an action by mischievously using advanced technology is illegal, wrongful, deliberate, dishonest, which is ultimately causes irreparable harm and injury, the suit added.

Search engine Google, represented by advocate Mamta Rani, submitted that the platform would take down the URLs following the court’s order.

The court posted both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s plea for hearing on January 15, 2026.

In November 2022, the high court had protected veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s personality and publicity rights from infringement. In 2023, the Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had also moved the high court seeking to restrain and take down misleading content on her health.