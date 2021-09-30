Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HC upholds Odisha’s move to award liquor shop licences via lottery system
india news

HC upholds Odisha’s move to award liquor shop licences via lottery system

Under the system adopted by Odisha, an applicant for liquor shop licence has to submit a non-refundable application fee of ₹1 lakh online to participate in the lottery
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:29 AM IST
The lottery system was adopted by the Odisha government to issue licences for 1,156 Indian-Made Foreign Liquor shops and 240 country liquor shops. (HT Photo by Arabinda Mahapatra)

The Orissa high court on Wednesday upheld the government’s move to award liquor shop licences through a lottery system. It said while auction could be one of the modes for allotting the licences, it is not invariably the only method to be adopted.

The court rejected a bunch of petitions against the lottery system adopted this year. A division bench of chief justice S Muralidhar and justice BP Routray said the ideal method of determining the fee to be paid is best left to the government. “It is not possible to accept the contention of the petitioners that auction is the only and the best method for parting with the exclusive privilege for sale of liquor.”

Also Read: OJEE result 2021 declared; 49,279 candidates allotted ranks

The lottery system was adopted to issue licences for 1,156 Indian-Made Foreign Liquor shops and 240 country liquor shops. Under the system, an applicant has to submit a non-refundable application fee of 1 lakh online to participate in the lottery. The state government received 19,416 applications for the 1,297 licences with five-year validity.

RELATED STORIES

Petitioners contended that there is no provision in the Odisha Excise Act for introducing the lottery system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govt to open science museums across India: minister

'Shocked, disgusted': Anand Sharma slams 'hooliganism' outside Sibal's house

5 dead, 2 missing as bus plunges into river in Meghalaya; rescue operations on

Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate helpline for senior citizens on Friday
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP