HC upholds Odisha’s move to award liquor shop licences via lottery system

The Orissa high court on Wednesday upheld the government’s move to award liquor shop licences through a lottery system. It said while auction could be one of the modes for allotting the licences, it is not invariably the only method to be adopted.

The court rejected a bunch of petitions against the lottery system adopted this year. A division bench of chief justice S Muralidhar and justice BP Routray said the ideal method of determining the fee to be paid is best left to the government. “It is not possible to accept the contention of the petitioners that auction is the only and the best method for parting with the exclusive privilege for sale of liquor.”

The lottery system was adopted to issue licences for 1,156 Indian-Made Foreign Liquor shops and 240 country liquor shops. Under the system, an applicant has to submit a non-refundable application fee of ₹1 lakh online to participate in the lottery. The state government received 19,416 applications for the 1,297 licences with five-year validity.

Petitioners contended that there is no provision in the Odisha Excise Act for introducing the lottery system.