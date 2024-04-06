HDK’s ministership is JD(S) election strategy in Mandya

As the Janata Dal (Secular), in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is sparing no effort in ensuring victory of its candidates, the party leader HD Kumaraswamy could be appointed a minister, according to people familiar with the matter. In Mandya, HD Kumaraswamy’s campaign has been prominently highlighting his potential ministerial role, although no official announcement has been made by the NDA (File photo)

In Mandya, HD Kumaraswamy’s campaign has been prominently highlighting his potential ministerial role, although no official announcement has been made by the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) bloc to date.

Kumaraswamy has made his demand clear that if given an opportunity and if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confidence in him, he wants to be the agriculture minister, in the event of NDA coming back to power at the Centre.

He further added a caveat that he is sincerely working for NDA’s better prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the continuation of the alliance with BJP, after the parliamentary elections, will depend on how his party and its leaders are treated.

“We being part of the NDA depends on how our party leaders are treated in the future. We are sincerely working and we want a long-standing relationship with BJP. But ultimately we will take a decision depending on how we are treated and how much respect we get from the BJP,” he said.

The JD(S), led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, forged ties with the BJP-led NDA in September last year. As part of their agreement, the BJP will contest in 25 constituencies while the JD(S) will contest in three – Mandya, Hassan, and Kolar – in Karnataka.

“It is not only the aspirations of the people of Mandya to see me as union minister, even my BJP friends feel that it will be good for the state if I become a minister. I come from an agricultural background and given an opportunity I want to be the agriculture minister and bring a good name to the government. If the PM believes that I can do good work and if I am given an opportunity I want to work in the agricultural sector,” he said about his aspirations.

The JD(S) too has strategically woven the narrative of Kumaraswamy’s potential ministership into their election campaigns, leveraging it as a solution to farmer issues. This approach has been particularly notable in Mandya.

“Kumaraswamy is appealing to Dalit and OBC voters because he knows that the consolidation of these communities has led to his son Nikhil’s defeat in the last election. But he has been attacking Congress over the Cauvery water issue during his campaigns,” said a senior BJP leader from Mandya, who didn’t want to be named.

“The government readily provided water to Tamil Nadu, but turned a blind eye to salvaging our crops. Witnessing parched sugarcane fields ignites a deep pain within us,” said Kumaraswamy during his campaign on Thursday.

In another speech, former chief minister Kumaraswamy evoked his past policy decisions, specifically recalling his initiative to waive farm loans totalling ₹25,000 during his tenure. Accusing the current Congress government of lacking the necessary political determination, he asked why they should wait for central funds to pay drought relief to the affected farmers.

According to the above-mentioned leader, the strategy of the JD(S) is to evoke the farmer issue and project Kumaraswamy’s potential ministership as a solution.

While in Mandya, the JD(S) has been using the alliance to its advantage, in Hassan, where HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Gowda is contesting, The JD(S) has been pushing its partners from the saffron party for support. This comes after several BJP leaders including the prominent face of the party in the district, Preetham Gowda refused to campaign for Gowda.

However, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, who visited Hassan on Thursday, said that all BJP workers, including former MLA Preetham Gowda, will campaign for JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna in Hassan.

Vijayendra said if Prajwal Revanna had to win, everyone had to campaign for him. “Now JD(S) is part of NDA. Prajwal Revanna is an NDA candidate in Hassan. Workers of both parties will work together to ensure he is elected,” he said.

Answering a question on the differences within the BJP on campaigning for Prajwal Revanna, the BJP state president said the party’s district president Siddesh Nagendra, and MLAs already held a meeting with party workers. “As we are in an alliance, we have to work for the JD(S) candidate, similarly, JD(S) workers have to support our candidate in other constituencies. If there are any issues, they will be settled,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)