e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

‘He didn’t understand English’: Court frees Japanese man held in drugs case

Yusuju Hinagata was arrested in July 2013 by the Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Goa Police. He was convicted by the special judge in 2016 who sentenced him to serve 10 years in jail.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:17 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The police also claimed that he was offered to search the members of the raiding party before they frisked him.
The police also claimed that he was offered to search the members of the raiding party before they frisked him. (HT file photo)
         

A Japanese national who spent six years in prison, has been acquitted in a drugs case by the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court which ruled the policemen did not follow the procedure to search him.

Yusuju Hinagata, 50, was arrested in July 2013 by the Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Goa Police. He was convicted by the special judge in 2016 who sentenced him to serve 10 years in jail.

According to the police version, Hinagata was stopped on a tip-off and searched after reading out his rights including informing him that he could avail the right to be searched in the presence of a gazetted officer or a Magistrate.

But, the police claimed, he declined the offer. The police also claimed that he was offered to search the members of the raiding party before they frisked him. Police claimed that when they searched him, Hinagata was found in possession of charas and LSD.

Hingnata challenged this version in his appeal to the high court, pointing out that he only understands Japanese and the police made no effort to communicate with him in a language he was familiar.

The high court found this argument convincing, and set aside the conviction.

“Even if the suspect may or may not choose to exercise the right of search provided to him under Section 50 of the NDPS Act, but it was obligatory upon the officer concerned under Section 50 of the NDPS Act to appraise the suspect of his right to be searched before a Gazetted Officer or a Magistrate,” the High Court ruled.

Given that Hingnata claimed he didn’t understand English, it could not be said that they satisfied the provisions of the NDPS Act while conducting the raid.

The high court ruled that the charges against the Japanese national did not indicate that the charges were explained to the appellant in a language understood by him.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 17:11 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
Gautam Navlakha’s arrest shield extended by Supreme Court till October 15
Gautam Navlakha’s arrest shield extended by Supreme Court till October 15
Oct 04, 2019 15:19 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Tejas Express flagged off: Know about its schedule, fare and menu
Tejas Express flagged off: Know about its schedule, fare and menu
Oct 04, 2019 10:28 IST
Meet LG Tone Plus Free, new wireless earbuds that can clean themselves
Meet LG Tone Plus Free, new wireless earbuds that can clean themselves
Oct 04, 2019 15:33 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News