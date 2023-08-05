‘He is endorsing Pak corruption': BJP leader slams Karti on Imran arrest remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh on Saturday hit out at Congress MP Karti Chidambaram over his “Pakistan following India model” remark on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, saying that “Karti himself is involved in a case related to corruption and he is endorsing Pakistan's corruption”.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP equated Imran Khan's arrest to “India's model in preventing the principal opposition leader from contesting elections” - drawing parallels with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction issue over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

Notably, the opposition Congress has been alleging that Rahul Gandhi's indictment in the ‘Modi surname’ case was made in an attempt to “muffle his voice” and bar him from contesting the upcoming general election.

“Corruption works across the border. Rahul Gandhi's issue has no relation to what is happening in Pakistan,” BJP's RP Singh told news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Imran Khan was sentenced to three-year imprisonment by an Islamabad court in the Toshakhana case pertaining to the improper acquisition of state gifts on Saturday. The court also levied an additional ₹1 lakh (Pakistani rupees) on Khan, saying that if he fails to pay the fine, there could be an “additional six months of imprisonment”.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief's arrest could see him being barred from politics for the next five years as the law says people with a criminal conviction cannot hold or run for public office.

(With inputs from ANI)