 ‘He is very happy and thanks everyone for support’: Amritpal Singh's parents after meeting MP-elect | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘He is very happy and thanks everyone for support’: Amritpal Singh's parents after meeting MP-elect

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 08, 2024 11:09 PM IST

The jailed Waris Punjab De chief defeated Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress party by a margin of 197,120 votes in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat.

Parents of jailed pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, who won as an independent candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib constituency in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, said on Saturday that he was “extremely happy” after getting elected as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Amritpal Singh, detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Dibrugarh jail, won the Lok Sabha elections from the Khadoor Sahib segment as an Independent.
Amritpal Singh, detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Dibrugarh jail, won the Lok Sabha elections from the Khadoor Sahib segment as an Independent.

Singh, who is lodged in a jail in Assam’s Dibrugrah, defeated Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress party by a margin of 197,120 votes. While the former received 404,430 votes, Zira got 207,310 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Also Read: Jailed but elected | Decoding Rashid, Amritpal Singh’s Lok Sabha victories

“He (Amritpal) was very happy…we felt very happy after meeting him. He asked to thank everyone who supported him,” Balwinder Kaur, his mother, told reporters after meeting her son earlier today.

His father, meanwhile, demanded that the central government must withdraw all cases against Amritpal, the chief of Waris Punjab De, a pro-Khalistan outfit.

“He asked to thank every voter who supported him. He will work to serve the public…the public has given him such a huge mandate. The government should withdraw all the cases and allow him to raise Punjab’s voice in the Lok Sabha,” Tarsem Singh said.

Also Read: Amritpal to write to Punjab govt seeking release to take oath as MP

The border state sends as many as 13 members to the 543-seat Lok Sabha. Others elected to the 18th Lok Sabha from here include Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of Beant Singh, one of the two bodyguards who assassinated then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1984, months after Operation Blue Star, carried out by the army inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Amritpal, 31, was arrested by the Punjab Police in April last year, weeks after giving them a slip after a massive operation was launched to nab him. He has been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

(With ANI inputs)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘He is very happy and thanks everyone for support’: Amritpal Singh's parents after meeting MP-elect
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On