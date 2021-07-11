Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Head constable shoots at 3 of family, kills self in Haryana’s Bhiwani

The head constable barged into the victims’ house and shot at the three men, later he shot himself dead at Jamalpur village in Bhiwani; it is unclear why he took the extreme step
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Haryana Police head constable, a resident of Bhiwani, was posted at the cybercrime branch. (Representative Image)

A Haryana Police head constable allegedly shot at three members of a family at Kirawar village, Bhiwani, before killing himself on Saturday night.

The head constable, Ravinder Sheoran of Jamalpur village, was posted at the cybercrime branch at Hansi.

Sheoran allegedly barged into the house of Mahabir Singh, the complainant, and asked for his son Rajesh Singh. When Rajesh came out, Sheoran shot at him and then at Mahabir and his brother Jagbir Singh after they raised the alarm. The three injured men are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hisar and are stable.

Bhiwani superintendent of police Ajit Singh said they received a Police Control Room call at 8.30pm saying a cop had fired at three people. “The accused cop was found dead at Jamalpur village. He had shot himself. We are ascertaining why he took such an extreme step.”

The cop had been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house trespass with intent to hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

