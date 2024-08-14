Head of CBI unit that aided return of 70 fugitives given Medal on Independence Day

Vijayendra Bidari, joint director of the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which geolocated at least 200 fugitives and successfully coordinated the return of 70 since 2021, is among the 18 officers of the central agency awarded President’s police medals this Independence Day. For representational purposes only. (PTI Photo)

The IPCU coordinates with Interpol and agencies of foreign countries to locate criminals in their jurisdiction and assisting other law enforcement agencies in pursuing extradition or deportation. Last week itself, it facilitated the return of Tarsem Singh, a Khalistani terrorist, from the UAE.

Officials said the IPCU coordinated the return of at least 24 fugitives in 2023, 27 in 2022 and 18 in 2021.

Geolocating criminals refers to tracing their whereabouts using various means like their technical data, phone locations, crime activity, human intelligence, etc.

Interpol data shows there are currently 277 people wanted by India and against whom red notices – international arrest warrants – are pending.

Bidari, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2005 batch, has been part of this unit since 2020.

IPCU, officials said, has been working closely with agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of USA, Cyber Crime Directorate of Interpol, the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom, the Singapore Police Force and the BKA of Germany, among others, to notify leads on cyber slavery, online sexual abuse, cryptocurrency scams, identifying organised syndicates, smuggling of drugs, etc., for the past three four years and has run several special operations.

Apart from Bidari, 11 other officers have been awarded the President’s police medal for meritorious service while 6 CBI personnel have been awarded President’s police medal for distinguished service.

Overall, 1,037 police personnel, fire service members, home guards and civil defence personnel, and correctional services staff have been awarded gallantry and service medals on the occasion of Independence Day.

The gallantry medals were awarded to total 213 personnel, out of which maximum 52 went to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, followed by 31 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and 15 from Chhattisgarh.