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Health minister Nadda reviews dengue preparedness ahead of monsoon season

Health Minister JP Nadda reviews dengue and malaria preparedness, directs states to strengthen surveillance, hospital readiness and vector control ahead of monsoon.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 09:47 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review dengue and malaria preparedness ahead of the monsoon season.

JP Nadda asks states to boost dengue and malaria surveillance, ensure hospital preparedness and intensify awareness campaigns. (@JPNadda X)

“Emphasising the need for early preparedness and a proactive public health response to effectively manage dengue and malaria during the forthcoming monsoon and post-monsoon months, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda today chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Health,” the health ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the health minister reviewed the current disease situation across the country and emphasized the need to maintain a high level of vigilance to effectively prevent and control mosquito-borne diseases.

He stressed that coordinated efforts between the Central government, states and Union territories, local administrations and healthcare institutions are essential to minimise the disease burden and ensure a timely response to emerging public health challenges.

The health minister further stressed the need to enhance public awareness regarding preventive measures against mosquito-borne diseases. He called for widespread Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns to educate citizens on maintaining cleanliness, preventing water stagnation, using personal protective measures and seeking timely medical attention in case of symptoms. He also called for the active participation of resident welfare associations, Panchayati Raj institutions and community organisations in maintaining mosquito-free surroundings.

“Awareness, early diagnosis, timely treatment and community participation remain the key pillars in the fight against dengue and malaria,” said Nadda..

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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