Health minister visits former PM Manmohan Singh at AIIMS

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited former Prime minister Manmohan Singh who is admitted to New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), early on Thursday morning
File photo: Manmohan Singh served as India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms. (File photo)
File photo: Manmohan Singh served as India's Prime Minister for two consecutive terms. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 11:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Mandaviya visited Singh to enquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and wished for Singh’s good health.

आज पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी से AIIMS, नई दिल्ली में मुलाक़ात की व उनके स्वास्थ्य के विषय में जानकारी ली।

मैं उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।

— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 14, 2021

Singh was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday evening after complaints of fever, weakness, and general uneasiness, according to people familiar with the matter.

The condition of the 89-year-old former prime minister is said to be stable.

“He was admitted into the hospital to be evaluated for fever. Tests are being run at the moment; his condition is stable,” a member of the hospital staff said on condition of anonymity. 

I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2021

Because of the fever and weakness, Singh was put on fluids to maintain the electrolyte balance. He is admitted to the hospital’s Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre under the care of a team of specialists led by Dr Nitish Naik, professor, department of cardiology. Dr Naik has been Singh’s personal physician for many years now.

Earlier in April, Singh was admitted to the hospital’s trauma centre (functioning as Covid care centre) after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Singh has a history of cardiac ailments; in 2009 he underwent a revision bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi.

