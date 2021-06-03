Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Health ministry buys 300 mn doses of Biological-E’s Covid vaccine in advance
india news

Health ministry buys 300 mn doses of Biological-E’s Covid vaccine in advance

The RBD protein sub-unit vaccine, which is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials, is likely to be available in the next few months
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Representational Image. (Shutterstock)

The Centre has finalised arrangements with Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer, Biological-E, to reserve 300 million Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses, Union ministry of health and family welfare announced on Thursday.

“These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by M/s Biological-E from August-December 2021. For this purpose, the Union Ministry of Health would be making an advance payment of 1,500 crore to M/s Biological-E,” a statement by the ministry said.

The RBD protein sub-unit vaccine, which is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials, is likely to be available in the next few months.

Also Read | All doctors put in one category due to war-like situation during pandemic: HC

“The arrangement with M/s Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of Government of India to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in Research & Development (R&D) and also financial support,” the statement read.

The vaccine candidate has been supported by Government of India since the pre-clinical stage. The department of biotechnology not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over 100 crore but has also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute, Faridabad (Haryana).

According to the ministry, the aid is a part of government of India’s “Mission COVID Suraksha- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission” that aims to bring a safe, efficacious, affordable, and accessible Covid-19 vaccine.

The mission is currently supporting the development of five-six Covid-19 vaccine candidates, and some of these are now close to license and introduction in public health systems.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP