Home / India News / Health ministry issues SOPs for passengers arriving from UK amid detection of new variant of Covid

Health ministry issues SOPs for passengers arriving from UK amid detection of new variant of Covid

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 15:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
The Union health ministry on Tuesday issued standard of procedures (SOPs) for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom (UK) amid the detection of a new variant of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) . On Monday, the Centre had announced that it had temporarily banned flights from UK into India which would continue till December 31.

The health ministry stated in its SOPs that passengers from UK who arrived in India between November 25 and December 8, 2020 would be contacted by District Surveillance Officers and will be advised to self-monitor their health.

State governments should ensure that passengers travelling from or transitioning through airports in the UK and disembarking in India would be subjected to RT-PCR tests on arrival, the ministry said adding that in case of a positive sample, it is recommended that spike bases RT-PCR tests should be performed.

Those passengers who test negative through the RT-PCR method will be advised home quarantine. Concerned airlines have been asked to ensure that prior to check-in, the traveller is explained about the SOPs and in-flight announcements must be made explaining all relevant information to the passengers, the release said.

