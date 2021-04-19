Hear person concerned on citizenship instead of ex-parte order: Gauhati HC

The Gauhati high court has held that any questions about a person’s citizenship should be decided upon after hearing the person concerned instead of passing an ex-parte order.

A division bench of Justice N Kotishwar Singh and Justice Soumitra Saikia made the observation while passing an order this month on a petition filed by Rahima Khatun, a resident of Dhubri district of Assam, who was declared an illegal immigrant by a foreigners’ tribunal in June 2016.

“It is to be remembered that citizenship is one of the most important rights of a person. By virtue of citizenship, one becomes a member of a sovereign country and becomes entitled to various rights and privileges granted by law in that country,” said the order.

“If any question arises about citizenship of a person, in our opinion, the same should be adjudicated as far as possible on the basis of merit and on hearing the person concerned,” it added.

As per the Assam Accord of 1985, anyone who has been staying in the state prior to March 24, 1971, or can establish lineage to people residing on or before that date is considered as Indian citizen—a requirement also accepted for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updated in 2019.

Also Read | East India extremely vulnerable to climate change: Analysis

Names of around 1.9 million people who failed to prove theirs or their ancestor’s residency in Assam on that date and those who were declared foreigners by foreigners’ tribunals (as well their relatives) were excluded from the NRC.

The HC found that though a notice was served by the tribunal to Khatun, her son appeared on her behalf without her knowledge.

“Unfortunately, the petitioner’s son neglected to appear before the tribunal on various dates fixed by the tribunal resulting in passing of the ex-parte order. From the records, it is evident that the learned tribunal passed the order without hearing the petitioner,” the HC order of April 8 read.

The court remanded the matter to the foreigners’ tribunal in Dhubri for reconsideration and directed Khatun to appear before it on or before May 5.

“However, since the petitioner’s citizenship is under cloud, as she has been already declared a foreigner by the aforesaid tribunal, she will appear before the superintendent of police (Border) Dhubri within 15 days,” the order read.

The court directed the SP (Border) Dhubri to allow Khatun to remain on bail on furnishing a bail bond of ₹5,000 and a local surety of the same amount. It also asked the SP (Border) to take her fingerprints, biometrics and other information and documentation as required under rules.

Assam has 100 foreigners’ tribunals, a quasi-judicial body which adjudicates on citizenship of those people who have been marked as suspected foreigners by the border police or listed as doubtful voters (D-voters) in electoral rolls.

In September last year, the state government had informed the assembly that 83,000 cases of D-voters were pending in foreigners’ tribunals. Though the government had appointed 221 persons in 2019 as members of 200 new foreigners’ tribunals, they are yet to become functional.