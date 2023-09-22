BSP MP says 'heartbreaking as minority', BJP seeks explanation from Bidhuri for ‘terrorist’ slur

BSP MP Danish Ali wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla that BJP MP Rames Bidhuri's abuses in the Lok Sabha were heartbreaking to him as a minority member. "This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament as well," the BSP MP wrote. BJP president JP Nadda has issued a showcase notice to Bidhuri amid the row.

(Hindustan Times)

"During the course of his speech he directed the most foul, abusive, invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha. Among the words, he directed against me were....Muslim terrorist, terrorist etc....I therefore intend to give this Notice under rule 222, 226, 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha and direction of Speaker against Shri Ramesh Bidhuri, MP," Ali wrote.

"I request you to kindly refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation and Report. Since this is the only way out to discipline an experienced member so that the atmosphere of our country is not vitiated any further," Danish wrote.

Bidhuri's attack on Danish Ali sparked a controversy as the opposition condemned the BJP MP's action in the Lok Sabha followed by the Speaker's 'warning of strict action' which opposition MPs deemed far from being enough. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra asked why Bidhuei was only warned to not do 'this' again, while AAP's Sanjay Singh and Congress's Adhir Chowdhury were suspended ‘for far less’.

Was former health minister Harsh Vardhan laughing when Bidhuri attacked Danish Ali?

According to the clip of the incident which went viral, BJP MP and former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan was apparently laughing. To this, Harsh Vardhan posted a long message on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said he always worked closely with the Muslim community.

“I feel sad and humiliated that some people with vested interest have dragged my name into this. While I was no doubt witness to the jugglery of words being thrown at each other (which in fact the entire House was), the truth of the matter is that in the chaos that existed, I could not clearly hear what was being said,” Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote.

