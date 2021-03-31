Heat wave, dust storm hit NW India

New Delhi: Several parts of north-west India recorded heat wave conditions on Monday, which abated on Tuesday after dry, dusty winds started blowing over most parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains, according to India Meteorological Department scientists.

Most parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains also recorded poor air quality and visibility due to strong dust-laden winds blowing at 30 to 40kmph from the westerly and north-westerly direction.

IMD scientists said loose soil combined with strong westerly winds led to these conditions. There is a 42% rain deficiency in March (till March 30) over northwest India, data showed. East and West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi recorded “large deficiency” in rainfall, which is over 60% below normal rain.

“There were hardly any western disturbances in January and February. In March, there was an intense WD but we still have large deficiency. So, there is loose soil which is making the air dusty,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

According to IMD scientists, dust-raising winds are affecting the entire Indo-Gangetic plains region. “Our models are showing that similar strong winds will prevail for 2-3 days. There is no moisture incursion over the region. Winds are blowing from dry regions to the west and northwest. Heat wave conditions were recorded over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi on Monday because of clear skies, uninterrupted solar radiation and low wind speed but we do not expect temperatures to go up now because of the winds. Maximum temperatures will shoot up again from April 2 or 3,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

Heat wave conditions were recorded in many pockets of northwest India on Monday, with severe heat wave observed over West Rajasthan and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan. Maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees C were recorded in most pockets of West Rajasthan and Vidarbha; in many pockets over West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha; in some pockets over East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Marathwada and in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu. The highest maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees C was reported at Churu in West Rajasthan and Brahmapuri (Vidarbha). Highest temperature of 42.4 degrees C was recorded at Jamshedpur on Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3-5 degrees C over the plains of northwest India during the next 2-3 days, leading to abatement of heat wave conditions over Rajasthan. Another heat wave spell is likely over the plains of northwest India from April 3, IMD said in its bulletin on Tuesday. Dust-raising strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-40kmph) are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, north Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during March 30 to April 1.

A severe heat wave affected Delhi on Monday as the maximum temperature was 40.1 degrees C, 8 degrees C above normal, which is also the highest March temperature after March 31, 1945 .

According to IMD, heat wave is recorded when departure of maximum temperature from normal is + 4 degrees C to + 5 degrees C or more for the regions where the normal maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees C. Another criterion for IMD to declare heat wave is when departure of maximum temperature from normal is + 5 degrees C to + 6 degrees C for regions where the normal maximum temperature is 40 degrees C or less. (Heat wave is declared only when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees C for plains and at least 30 degrees C for hilly regions).

A heat wave can also be declared when the actual maximum temperature remains 45 degrees C or more for a day irrespective of normal maximum temperature, officials said.