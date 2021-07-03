Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Heat wave has abated from plains in northwest India, says IMD; projects fall in maximum temperature

The weather department also said that no heat wave is likely over plains in northwest India over the next five days.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that heat wave conditions have abated from the plains in northwest India, adding that no heat wave conditions are likely in the region over the next five days.

“As predicted, heat wave conditions have abated from the plains of northwest India with the occurrence of only isolated heat waves over Haryana and Delhi yesterday. Yesterday, fairly widespread rainfall has occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining parts of west Uttar Pradesh due to a western disturbance bringing respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions,” the IMD tweeted, referring to heavy rains that lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas on Friday.

The weather department further said that on Saturday, the maximum temperatures over the plains of northwest India are likely to fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius. “No significant change is likely thereafter. Subsequently, no heat wave conditions are likely over the region during the next five days,” it said.

The IMD had earlier issued a heatwave alert for July 1 and 2.

On Friday evening, residents of the national capital and nearby areas got some much-needed relief after a week of scorching heat as rain led to a 12-degree drop in temperature in the city, IMD officials said. However, as the daytime temperature remained high, it meant that Delhi saw a heatwave for the fourth straight day. At the Safdarjung weather station, considered as the marker for the city, maximum temperature was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius.

In the plains, IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius. A “severe” heat wave occurs when the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius or above from the normal temperature.

(With PTI inputs)

