Heat wave likely for two days over east, central India: IMD

After a long respite in April, heat wave conditions are likely to set in briefly over many parts of the country, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heat wave is likely in isolated pockets over south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Bihar till May 1 and will reduce thereafter due to thunderstorms activities over the region, IMD said in its bulletin on Thursday.

Maximum temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius (°C) is expected at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada and Vidarbha; at many places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat region; at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and Rayalseema and at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The highest maximum temperature of 45.2°C was reported at Banda in east Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Heat wave conditions are likely to abate from May 2, according to IMD scientists.

“Heat wave conditions will persist only for a couple of days. It will be followed by intense thunderstorm activity. Bihar, Odisha, parts of West Bengal, and the entire northeast India is likely to have a severe weather also. Due to this intense easterly activity, there may be clouding and some thunderstorm activity over northwest India also,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

Under the influence of a trough (area of low pressure) over east India, isolated to scattered rainfall or thunderstorm activities are likely over east India during the next three days. Due to lower-level southerly or south-easterly winds from Bay of Bengal and wind confluence over east India, rain or thunderstorm is likely to increase from May 2. Scattered to widespread rain is likely over east and northeast India (Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya) till May 6.

Thunderstorm activity accompanied by strong gusty winds of 40-60 kmph is likely over east and northeast India (Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura).

Under the influence of a trough (area of low pressure) from west Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu, isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms over south peninsular India is likely to continue during the next 4-5 days.