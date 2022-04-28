Heatwave bakes north India; IMD issues 'orange alert' | 10 points

As the extreme heatwave - sweeping through vast swathes of the country - intensified on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for five states, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. The sweltering heat is also leading to power shortages in the country as the demand for power supply has shot up.

India is facing its worst electricity shortage in more than six years just as scorching temperatures force early closures of schools and send people indoors. In the northwest, Rajasthan has scheduled four hours of power cuts for factories, making it at least the third state to disrupt industrial activity to manage surging power demand.

Industrial disruption and widespread power cuts are bad news for corporate for the country, as economic activity has just started to pick up after months of stagnation amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Power cuts are expected to worsen in the coming days as the heatwaves and a pickup in economic activity are seen increasing electricity demand at the fastest pace in nearly four decades.

Top 10 updates on the heatwave across India

Blistering heatwave situation swept through Haryana on Thursday, as Gurugram recorded the highest-ever April temperature of 45.6 degree Celsius - making it the hottest place in the state. Delhi recorded over 43 degree Celsius. On Wednesday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius - the highest in April in 12 years. Maharashtra has been sizzling under the extreme heat conditions. Chandrapur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius, the IMD said. Jalgaon and Akola districts in the state recorded maximum temperatures of 45.6 degree Celsius and 45.4 degree Celsius respectively. Meanwhile, Bramhapuri recorded 45.2 degree Celsius. West Bengal continued to soar under sweltering heat as Purulia at the edge of Chota Nagpur plateau recorded a searing 44.3 degree Celsius - the highest maximum temperature on Thursday in the state. Meanwhile, its neighbouring districts of Bankura, Jhargram, and Paschim Bardhaman also reeled under heatwave conditions. The mercury maintained an upward trend in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad recorded the highest temperature of 45.9 degree Celsius on Thursday. Meanwhile, Khajuraho and Nowgong in Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest temperature of 45.6 degree Celsius, followed by Khargone at 45.2 degrees Celsius. India's coldest hill stations are also reeling under the heatwave conditions. The winter capital Jammu has recorded its hottest day on Wednesday with the mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius. An orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the next four days. The ‘orange alert’ means that the residents must be prepared. The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions for parts of north and central India for the next five days - with conditions likely to improve after five days. A similar warning has been issued for east India for the next three days. "Heatwave conditions over northwest and central India during next 5 days and over east India during next 3 days and abate thereafter. Rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds likely to continue over northeast India," the IMD said in its bulletin. According to weather experts, the temperatures in the country may even leap to 47 degree Celsius in parts of northwest India. The Delhi government has expressed its concern over the possible shortage of coal in power plants that supply electricity to the national capital and has written a letter to the Centre urging it to ensure adequate coal supply. Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting at Delhi secretariat in this context on Thursday and also wrote a letter to the government requesting its intervention so as to provide enough coal for the power plants supplying electricity to the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

