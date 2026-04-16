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Heatwave conditions forecast in parts of Rajasthan; Barmer hottest at 42.9 deg Celsius

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with heatwave conditions likely at isolated places.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 09:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Most parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness mainly dry weather over the next three to four days, with a slight rise in temperatures and the possibility of heatwave conditions in some areas, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

Most places in Rajasthan recorded maximum temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius during the day, indicating intensifying heat conditions.(PTI)

However, a weak western disturbance is expected to affect parts of the state on April 17, bringing light rainfall and thunderstorm activity with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions and adjoining regions. it said.

The department said rainfall during the first week is likely to remain below normal, while it may be around normal in the second week.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with heatwave conditions likely at isolated places. In parts of western Rajasthan, temperatures may range between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius, which would be 3-4 degrees above normal.

During the first week, maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3 degrees above normal, while in the second week, these may stay 1-2 degrees above normal, with chances of heatwave conditions at some places.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Heatwave conditions forecast in parts of Rajasthan; Barmer hottest at 42.9 deg Celsius
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