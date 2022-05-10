Heatwave in India: Yellow alert in Delhi, and other top updates from the country

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a fresh heatwave spell in Delhi from Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to soar to 44 degrees Celsius. The heatwave is expected to last till May 15, the weather office, while a yellow alert was sounded for the national capital for Tuesday.

However, in some relief, temperatures won't rise steeply in most parts of the capital due to eastern winds prevailing in the region under the impact of Cyclone Asani. "Without the easterly winds, temperatures would have leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius," PTI quoted Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, as saying.

Here are the top updates on the heatwave:

Temperatures in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Vidarbha are likely to jump to 46-47 degrees Celsius due to the dry and hot westerly winds.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan between May 10 and 13. In east Rajasthan, heatwave conditions are expected in isolated areas during the stipulated time.

Gujarat is expected to experience heatwave conditions on May 10.

In Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh, heatwave conditions are very likely from May 10 to 13.

In south Haryana and south Punjab, the heatwave will persist between May 10 and 13.

Hottest places in India:

State City Maximum temperature (Celsius) Bikaner Rajasthan 46.2 Akola Maharashtra 45.8 Sriganganagar Rajasthan 45.4 Churu Rajasthan 45.4 Guna Madhya Pradesh 45.2 Barmer Rajasthan 45.2 East Nimar Madhya Pradesh 45.1 Jaisalmer Rajasthan 44.9 Kota Rajasthan 44.7 Jodhpur Rajasthan 44.5

