IMD revises forecast, says Delhi may see a heatwave from Wednesday
- A yellow alert is now in place just for Wednesday and Thursday. But officials said the IMD is observing the possible impact of the western disturbance on Friday, which is likely to abate heatwave conditions.
The city was slightly cooler on Monday, owing to the impact of Cyclone Asani, the weather office said, even as the department altered its forecast and said Delhi would see a heatwave from Wednesday, instead of Tuesday.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.4 degrees lower than Sunday.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s minimum temperature on Monday was 27.6°C — three above normal.
The impact of Cyclone Asani, currently over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to help regulate Delhi’s maximum on Tuesday as well, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) now forecasting that heatwave conditions will hit Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday.
While Delhi is expected to see a maximum of around 41°C-42°C on Tuesday, the weather office said it expects this to rise to between 44°C and 46°C on Wednesday and Thursday.
Met officials said a fresh western disturbance is expected to influence Delhi from Friday, which may once again bring down the mercury down marginally, to around 42°C-44°C by Friday and Saturday.
A yellow alert is now in place just for Wednesday and Thursday. But officials said the IMD is observing the possible impact of the western disturbance on Friday, which is likely to abate heatwave conditions.
“Heatwave conditions are currently expected only on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wind speeds over Delhi were around 20 km/hr throughout the day, and these were mostly easterly winds bearing moisture, as a result of Cyclone Asani, which is bringing rain over eastern India. A slight effect of the cyclone is expected to continue on Tuesday as well, but by Wednesday, heatwave conditions are expected,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.
The Met department had initially forecast heatwave conditions over Delhi from Wednesday until Saturday, however, officials say the fresh western disturbance is expected to regulate this heatwave towards Friday. “No rain is expected, but gusty winds and partially cloudy skies may help bring down the mercury by a degree or two,” he added.
-
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload rises to 177
With 25 more people testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, tricity's active caseload climbed to 177, a first in the past 65 days. Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported nine fresh cases each, down from 11 and 10, respectively, the day before. In Panchkula too, the figure reduced from nine to seven in the same period. But with lower number of recoveries, tricity's active cases jumped from 170 to 177 in the past 24 hours.
-
Chandigarh: 15-year-old boy, brother held for murder bid on woman
Over a week after a 15-year-old boy and his three brothers attacked a 42-year-old woman for complaining to his family about misbehaving with her daughter, police on Monday apprehended him and one of his brothers. In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, had told the police that the 15-year-old boy had forcibly stopped her daughter while she was returning home from tuition and misbehaved with her.
-
Delhi: SC scraps plea seeking stay on Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive
The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that its order staying the demolition drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri is not a licence to protect unauthorised encroachments while it turned down a petition by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) seeking a stay on an anti-encroachment drive in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
-
Mohali police recover pistols, car used to murder Vikramjit Middukhera
Police have recovered four countrymade pistols used to murder Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, 33, in Sector 71 in August last year. The recoveries were made following the interrogation of three of the assailants and gangster Bhupi Rana, who were in the custody of Mohali police for 13 days. However, police have yet to confirm the motive behind the daylight murder and the identity of the fourth shooter.
-
23-year-old Chitkara University student killed in car-truck collision at Zirakpur
A 23-year-old student of Chitkara University was killed and Gitika's three friends were injured after their car was hit by a truck while trying to overtake it on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Monday morning. The deceased, Gitika, hailed from Nabha, Patiala. Her two friends, Sahil from Ludhiana and Aditi from Zirakpur, were grievously injured and are on ventilator support at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Gitika died on the way.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics