Heatwave to continue in Delhi, no respite for these states as well

Northwest and central India on Saturday experienced their hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively, and there seems to be no respite from the heatwave for these regions very soon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday as the national capital continued to reel under heatwave conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. Relative humidity was recorded at 61 per cent.

North India witnessed six western disturbances but they were mostly feeble and moved across the higher parts of the Himalayas. The last three western disturbances caused strong winds in parts of Delhi and duststorms over Rajasthan in April. India, particularly the northwest and western parts of the country, has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions for the past few weeks.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's the weather condition across India:

Delhi: The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development and heatwave conditions at isolated places.

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Delhi and adjacent regions for the next three days, whereas dust storms or thunderstorms are expected in isolated places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi between May 2 and May 4.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan: Heatwave conditions in the state will continue to prevail during the next two-three days, the IMD said, adding that some areas in northern and western Rajasthan are likely to receive light rains on May 2-3 due to a western disturbance. Rajasthan remained under the grip of scorching heat conditions on Saturday, with Dholpur recording a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh: The Meteorological department has issued a warning for heatwave conditions likely at isolated places across Uttar Pradesh. It forecast for clear skies with maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. Uttar Pradesh may experience light rains accompanied by thundershowers over isolated places.

Telangana: The IMD has on Friday evening predicted that such conditions will continue to prevail in the northern parts of Telangana for the coming three days. Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, A Sravani, scientist C in-charge, IMD Hyderabad, said, "Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in northern parts of Telangana for the coming five days and a few parts of southern Telangana are likely to receive rainfall in the coming days."

The official added that rainfall is likely in Southern parts of Telangana, especially in Hyderabad and its surroundings wherein areas can receive 2 centimetres of rainfall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail