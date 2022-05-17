Heatwave to stay in parts of UP, Bihar; heavy rainfall in these states: IMD | Details here

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch above normal, amid a forecast of a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning later in the day. At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Meanwhile, several parts of Karnataka witnessed moderate rainfall and hailstorm in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Here are weather updates from across the country:

Delhi: On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover around 43 degrees. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius with a mainly clear sky forecast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Delhi has been reeling under a tormenting heatwave that pushed the maximum temperature in the city to 49 degrees on Sunday.

Heatwave update: The southwest part of Uttar Pradesh may face the heatwave till Thursday. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and north Madhya Maharashtra are expected to witness a slight respite from the intense heat. However, parts of north Madhya Pradesh will still have to batter the heatwave till May 21. Parts of Punjab and Haryana too will reel under the heatwave for two days beginning Thursday. Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, the heatwave alert will stay till the end of this week.

Rainfall in these states: The southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea, the IMD said on Monday. Due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has predicted rainfall in the following states:

-The weather department has predicted light rainfall over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha for the next four days. These rains will be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

- Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal and southern parts of Karnataka during the next three days.

- Heavy to very heavy falls may lash parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next couple of days.

- Parts of Assam and Meghalaya, on red alert, will continue to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday as well.

-Moderate rainfall in Tripura is also expected.

- Widespread rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days. Wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is also very likely over the Andaman Sea.

