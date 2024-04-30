Heatwave updates: ‘Orange alert’ in Kerala; maximum temp crosses 47°C in West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an “orange alert” for Palakkad district in Kerala for the second consecutive day, warning of potential heatwaves until May 2. Additionally, yellow alerts were issued for Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts in Kerala for the same period due to the likelihood of heatwave conditions. In Odisha, the maximum temperature soared above 44 degrees Celsius in four districts. (HT Photo)

The maximum temperature in West Bengal crossed 47 degrees Celsius, with Kalaikunda in the state's Paschim Medinipur district recording 47.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the IMD.

In Odisha, the maximum temperature soared above 44 degrees Celsius in four districts. The Regional Meteorological Centre said Baripada in Mayurbhanj district recorded the highest temperature in the state, reaching 44.8 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded this summer.

Udhagamandalam, the “Queen of Hills” in Tamil Nadu, is experiencing an unusually hot summer this year as temperatures are soaring, according to PTI. Erode district saw the mercury rise to 42 degrees Celsius, while Chennai recorded a temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below the seasonal average, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave predictions for the next five days

- On Monday, maximum temperatures soared to 43-45°C in certain areas of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, southwest Uttar Pradesh, south Gujarat, Telangana, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, according to IMD.

- Temperatures ranged from 40-43°C in parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, south Chhattisgarh, north Tamil Nadu, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, and other parts of Gujarat.

- Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, some parts of Odisha, Bihar, and in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Jharkhand until May 2, with a decrease in intensity thereafter.

- Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are also predicted in isolated pockets over Rayalaseema and Saurashtra during the next 5 days.

- Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam during the next five days; over Kerala until May 2; over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on May 1; and Tamil Nadu from May 1 to 3.

- Hot and humid weather is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Saurashtra & Kutch, and Karnataka during the next 5 days; Konkan & Goa from May 2 to 4; West Assam, Tripura on May 1.

- Warm nights are expected over East Madhya Pradesh and North Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days; over Odisha and Bihar from Tuesday till May 2; and over Gangetic West Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

IMD's rainfall predictions

- Fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is expected along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 5 days. Additionally, isolated hailstorms are forecasted over Sikkim on May 1.

- The IMD issued an “orange rain alert” for the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura for May 1 and 2.

- Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are expected over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi till May 2.

- Isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms & lightning is anticipated over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu during the next 7 days, and over Lakshadweep on May 1st, 2024.