Heatwave warning for NW India, including Delhi, for next two days

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during the next two days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is mainly due to likely dry westerly/southwesterly winds blowing from Pakistan to northwest India at lower levels.

“Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during the next 5-6 days. Hence, subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue to prevail over northwest, central and western parts of peninsular India during the next 5-6 days,” IMD said.

Maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius (°C) were recorded at most places over west Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; at many places over Punjab; at a few places over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh and at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature of 45.8°C was reported at Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

IMD’s heatwave bulletin states that heatwave conditions are likely some pockets with severe heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan; heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi; heatwave conditions in some pockets over Punjab and in isolated pockets over Jammu, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on July 1.

Under the influence of strong, moist southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from Bay of Bengal to northeast and adjoining east India; widespread and heavy rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and northeastern states during the next five days.

For regions where the normal maximum temperatures are 40°C or lower, a heatwave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is 5°C to 6°C higher. A heatwave is declared only when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C for the plains and at least 30°C in the hills. heatwaves can also be declared when the actual maximum temperature remains above 45°C or more for a day irrespective of normal maximum temperature.