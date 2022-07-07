Heavy rain alert in Maharashtra for next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra on Wednesday and the next two days, as state capital Mumbai continued to witness heavy downpour for the third consecutive day.

Three persons were injured in a landslide in the state, an official said. Mumbaikars continued to face hardship due to flooding on roads.

An off-shore trough lies across the Gujarat and Maharashtra coast and low pressure over west Madhya Pradesh, resulting in heavy rainfall over Maharashtra and Gujarat, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. For north central Maharashtra, east Vidarbha and west Vidarbha, the IMD issued an orange alert for Thursday and Friday.

