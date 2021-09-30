Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Heavy rain likely in Saurashtra, Gujarat and Konkan as Shaheen approaches
india news

Heavy rain likely in Saurashtra, Gujarat and Konkan as Shaheen approaches

A well-marked low-pressure area is also lying over Jharkhand and adjoining West Bengal. The east-west trough is running from cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area over Saurashtra, IMD said
By HT Correspondent (Jayashree)
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Indian Coast Guard advising fishermen at sea to return to the coast due to the build up of Cyclone Shaheen off the Gujarat coast (Photo courtesy ANI)

Cyclone Shaheen is likely to form over northeast Arabian Sea Thursday night or Friday morning and the present weather condition is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in Saurashtra,Gujarat and Konkan region, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A well-marked low-pressure area is lying over Saurashtra and will likely move west-northwestwards, emerge into northeast Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression before moving further west-northwestwards and intensify into cyclonic storm, Shaheen, during the subsequent 24 hours, the weather department forecast said.

Thereafter the cyclonic system is likely to continue west-northwestwards, close to Pakistan - Mekran coasts, moving away from the Indian coast. A well-marked low-pressure area is also lying over Jharkhand and adjoining West Bengal. The east-west trough is running from cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area over Saurashtra, IMD said.

Also Read: IMD alerts: Rainfall likely in these states between September 30 and October 3

Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch and heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Gujarat region, north Konkan, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Bihar till October 3. Fishermen are advised not to venture into north & adjoining central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts till October 2.

