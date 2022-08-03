Heavy rain likely to continue in south peninsular India

Very heavy to extremely heavy rain was likely to continue in south peninsular India, particularly Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu for the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department has said.

A shear zone was running over south peninsular India in middle tropospheric levels and it is likely to shift gradually northward during the next three to four days. A north-south trough was running from south Chhattisgarh to Comorin at lower tropospheric levels. The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level was lying north of its normal position and its eastern end was near its normal position. The monsoon trough was very likely to be near normal or south of its normal position from August 5 onwards.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms/lightning was very likely in Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep on August 3 and 4; south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 6 and Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe till August 6.

