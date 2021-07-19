Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash northwest India and Himalayan region

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of the Western Himalayan region, most parts of northwest India and parts of northeast India Monday morning, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Recent Satellite Imagery shows Intense/ very intense convection over parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, north Konkan, Bihar, Sub Himalayan west Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura and neighbouring areas. It leads to the possibility of moderate to intense spell(s) of rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning during the next 2-3 hours,” IMD warned at 5.30 am on Monday.

The weather department added that such intense spells of rain is likely to cause slippery roads and traffic disruption on roads; damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops; partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds and partial damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts.

It also recommended that people should avoid staying in vulnerable structures; stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible; do not take shelter under trees; do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls etc.

Rainfall is very likely to increase with widespread and heavy rain likely over the Western Himalayan region and most parts of northwest India from Sunday to Wednesday, IMD had said on Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and adjoining northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh from July 18 to 21 and a decrease will take place thereafter. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) is likely over Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is also very likely over Delhi and Chandigarh on Sunday and Monday, IMD bulletin said.

The western end of monsoon trough is running close to its normal position and is likely to shift northward from Sunday evening onwards. The eastern end is lying north of its normal position and is likely to continue there during next 2-3 days and shift southwards thereafter.

“Due to the formation of two low pressure systems, one over Bay of Bengal and another over northeast Arabian Sea, the monsoon trough had shifted south from its normal position. After these systems weakened the eastern end of the trough has already shifted northwards and the western end will also start moving north now bringing a lot of rain over parts of north India for the next 2 to 3 days,” explained K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

