Heavy rain triggers flood alert along Tapi in Gujarat; schools closed in Rajasthan's Jalore

In the wake of heavy rainfall lashing Gujarat, authorities have taken precautionary measures to manage the surging water levels in the state's prominent dams. The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River and the Ukai Dam over the Tapi River have witnessed significant water release as a result of incessant rains, leading to concerns about flooding in low-lying areas. Police personnel cover their heads with umbrellas as they inspect the closed roads. (ANI Photo)

The flooding cut off several villages as Narmada and other rivers were in full spate, following which 9,600 people were shifted to safety and 207 others were rescued in five districts. Rivers such as Orsang, Heran, Mahi, Meshri and Panam are also swollen due to heavy rain coupled with the release of water from various dams, reported PTI.

Sardar Sarovar Dam water levels reduced by 10 lakh cusecs

The Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat has had its water level significantly reduced due to the release of approximately 10 lakh cusecs of water. This was initiated by opening 23 gates of the dam in response to heavy rainfall in the region. The Sardar Sarovar Dam reached its full reservoir level (FRL) of 138.68 metres for the first time this monsoon on Sunday morning.

Heavy rainfall predicted in multiple districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts predicting isolated extremely heavy rainfall till Tuesday morning. It has also warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat in its forecast till Thursday morning.

Ukai Dam releases 1 lakh 98 thousand cusecs of water

In response to heavy rains over the past two days, the Ukai Dam, which spans the Tapi River, has opened 15 gates, releasing a staggering 1 lakh 98 thousand cusecs of water into the river. This action was taken to manage the rising water levels and to prevent potential flooding in the downstream areas.

PG Vasava, the executive engineer of Ukai Dam, said, “More than four lakh cusecs of water was received due to heavy rains in the past two days. Keeping in mind the upstream, 15 gates of the Ukai Dam were opened, and 1 lakh 98 thousand cusec water is being released. Several villages along the Tapi River were put on alert.”

Flood-like situation in Bharuch, NDRF conducts rescues

The heavy rainfall has resulted in a flood-like situation in several parts of Bharuch. In Nikora village, people in low-lying areas found themselves stranded due to rising water levels. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed to conduct rescue operations and provide assistance to the affected residents.

Schools closed in Jalore, Rajasthan

In neighbouring Rajasthan's Jalore district, heavy rainfall prompted the District Education Officer to issue an advisory directing closure of all schools and anganwadis. The advisory read, "All Government and Private schools and Anganwadis in the district will remain closed today, on September 18, due to rainfall."

