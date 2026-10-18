Heavy rainfall batters Chennai as northeast monsoon brings rain fury, over 20 cm recorded in 24 hours

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chennai over the last 24 hours with most parts of the city and adjoining areas receiving extremely heavy rainfall, over 20 cm, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rain, in Chennai, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (PTI)

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According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, six locations in North Chennai, including Parrys, recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 36.3 cm in the last 24 hours. Twelve other locations in city received a rainfall of over 11.5 cm as North East monsoon remains active in the region.

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Also read: Extremely heavy rainfall forecast for Chennai; red alert issued

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry usually receive rainfall during the northeast monsoon season which officially sets in between October and December every year.

Which areas received most rainfall?

Besides Parrys recording 36 cm of rainfall, Kathivakkam in North Chennai registered 34 cm of rain. Central Chennai received 27 cm of rainfall, Thiruvottiyur and Ennore recorded 22cm each and MGR Nagar in Chennai logged 19 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the heavy rainfall there has been no major accident or loss of life during the last 24 hours, the government has said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the heavy rainfall there has been no major accident or loss of life during the last 24 hours, the government has said. {{/usCountry}}

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In view of the heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu government under chief minister C Joseph Vijay has directed senior ministers, lawmakers and officials to take up relief and rehabilitation work at various locations.

Admin steps up relief work

Nearly 15,000 conservancy staff were engaged in taking up relief works in view of the rain situation and nearly 650 electric motor pumps and tractor-mounted pumps have been put into service to remove rainwater from inundated areas.

Also read: Rain lashes Chennai as northeast monsoon gets active in Tamil Nadu; roads flooded, traffic snarls | Visuals

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A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been roped in to take up rehabilitation works in flood-prone areas, while four teams from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been kept on standby.

Noting that the rainwater has been cleared from major arterial roads and stagnated water removed from most of the streets, the government said, efforts to remove rainwater from low lying areas continues, adding that the water was pumped out of the subways. The subway traffic movement has been restored, it said.

The government has also set up nine relief centres to help those affected by the heavy downpour.

Weather forecast

Meanwhile, in an update the Regional Meteorological Centre said, heavy rainfall at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, districts.

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The Met office attributed the heavy rainfall due to the presence of an 'upper air cyclonic circulation' which lies over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh between 4.5 and 5.8km above sea level.

Moderate rain may occur at many places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places likely to occur over rest Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) sent a flash SMS to all smartphone subscribers appealing people to stay safe. “There is a possibility of heavy rain today in Chennai. Public are requested to stay safe. Please follow official weather forecasts and safety guidelines,” the alert message said.