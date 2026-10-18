Chennai, As the northeast monsoon has been vigorous over Tamil Nadu, a red alert was issued for Chennai, which implies a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall for the 24 hours from Sunday afternoon. Extremely heavy rainfall forecast for Chennai; red alert issued

Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai also issued an orange alert to neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts and western districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni district in the same period.

The red alert means a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall above 20 cm, and the orange alert means a forecast of very heavy rainfall above 11 cm.

RMC in its weather bulletin issued at 2.30 pm on Sunday said rainfall occurred in most places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions over the last 24 hours.

The bulletin further said that Saturday's upper air cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh has become less marked.

However, heavy rains lashed Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, marking the first and heavy spell of the northeast monsoon.

The weather report further said that Parry's Corner in Chennai received the highest rainfall of 36 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday followed by Kathivakkam near here received 34 cm during the same period.

An official release from the Greater Chennai Corporation further added that despite severe weather conditions that dumped over 30 cm of rain in parts of the metropolis, proactive field operations, round-the-clock rescue efforts, and continued coordination ensured that major thoroughfares and subways were cleared of waterlogging with no casualties or major accidents reported.

The release further added that all 22 subways in Chennai were cleared of waterlogging and safely opened for traffic by 6 am on Sunday.

Additionally, one team from the National Disaster Response Force and four teams from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force were actively deployed on the ground to handle vulnerable pockets.

For public safety, nine relief centres were established, and food provisions were steadily distributed to residents living in low-lying areas in the city.

Rainwater has now been completely cleared from all major bus routes and most streets. Pumping operations in a few remaining low-lying pockets are in their final stages and will wrap up shortly, leaving the overall situation entirely under control, the release claimed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Minister for Public Works and Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna, separately visited the Ripon Building, GCC headquarters, following heavy rainfall across the city and red alert.

During his visit, Aadhav Arjuna met teams from NDRF and TNDRF deployed for rescue operations, held consultations, and issued necessary directives regarding rescue and relief measures.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.