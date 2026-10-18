Rain lashes Chennai as northeast monsoon gets active in Tamil Nadu; roads flooded, traffic snarls | Visuals

Heavy rainfall pounded Tamil Nadu's Chennai as the northeast monsoon intensified, triggered severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the city. Commuters in Chennai navigate a waterlogged road amid heavy rain during the northeast monsoon. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

The rain continued through the night up to Sunday morning, causing flooding of several roads across the city, particularly in North Chennai, where it became difficult for the residents to commute.

North Chennai bore the initial strain of the showers, recording between 6 cm and 10 cm of rainfall in less than an hour. Videos shared by news agencies ANI and PTI display heavy rains and flooding in the city and residential areas. Chennai locals also shared videos on X expressing agitation over the weather.

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